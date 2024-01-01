Convert GHS to USD at the real exchange rate

5 Ghanaian cedis to US dollars

5 ghs
0.34 usd

GH¢1.000 GHS = $0.06859 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
1 GHS to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07100.0778
Low0.06860.0686
Average0.07000.0732
Change-3.36%-11.80%
1 GHS to USD stats

The performance of GHS to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0710 and a 30 day low of 0.0686. This means the 30 day average was 0.0700. The change for GHS to USD was -3.36.

The performance of GHS to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0778 and a 90 day low of 0.0686. This means the 90 day average was 0.0732. The change for GHS to USD was -11.80.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3740.93118.3610.7911.3581.50283.446
1 CAD0.72810.67813.3660.5760.9881.09360.748
1 EUR1.0741.475119.7180.8491.4581.61389.617
1 ZAR0.0540.0750.05110.0430.0740.0824.545

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / US Dollar
1 GHS0.06859 USD
5 GHS0.34294 USD
10 GHS0.68587 USD
20 GHS1.37174 USD
50 GHS3.42935 USD
100 GHS6.85871 USD
250 GHS17.14677 USD
500 GHS34.29355 USD
1000 GHS68.58710 USD
2000 GHS137.17420 USD
5000 GHS342.93550 USD
10000 GHS685.87100 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 USD14.58000 GHS
5 USD72.90000 GHS
10 USD145.80000 GHS
20 USD291.60000 GHS
50 USD729.00000 GHS
100 USD1,458.00000 GHS
250 USD3,645.00000 GHS
500 USD7,290.00000 GHS
1000 USD14,580.00000 GHS
2000 USD29,160.00000 GHS
5000 USD72,900.00000 GHS
10000 USD145,800.00000 GHS