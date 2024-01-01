Convert GHS to BOB at the real exchange rate

10 Ghanaian cedis to Bolivian bolivianos

10 ghs
4.79 bob

GH¢1.000 GHS = Bs0.4793 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93218.1050.7881.3531.50383.456
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2590.5770.9911.10161.12
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4370.8461.4521.61389.594
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.61

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GHS0.47928 BOB
5 GHS2.39640 BOB
10 GHS4.79280 BOB
20 GHS9.58560 BOB
50 GHS23.96400 BOB
100 GHS47.92800 BOB
250 GHS119.82000 BOB
500 GHS239.64000 BOB
1000 GHS479.28000 BOB
2000 GHS958.56000 BOB
5000 GHS2,396.40000 BOB
10000 GHS4,792.80000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BOB2.08646 GHS
5 BOB10.43230 GHS
10 BOB20.86460 GHS
20 BOB41.72920 GHS
50 BOB104.32300 GHS
100 BOB208.64600 GHS
250 BOB521.61500 GHS
500 BOB1,043.23000 GHS
1000 BOB2,086.46000 GHS
2000 BOB4,172.92000 GHS
5000 BOB10,432.30000 GHS
10000 BOB20,864.60000 GHS