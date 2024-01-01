10 thousand Guernsey pounds to Tongan paʻangas

Convert GGP to TOP at the real exchange rate

10,000 ggp
29,408.60 top

£1.000 GGP = T$2.941 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5921.4661.6130.95919.275
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8621.7321.9061.13322.775
1 USD0.9320.789183.4811.3661.5030.89317.96
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pounds

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 GGP2.94086 TOP
5 GGP14.70430 TOP
10 GGP29.40860 TOP
20 GGP58.81720 TOP
50 GGP147.04300 TOP
100 GGP294.08600 TOP
250 GGP735.21500 TOP
500 GGP1,470.43000 TOP
1000 GGP2,940.86000 TOP
2000 GGP5,881.72000 TOP
5000 GGP14,704.30000 TOP
10000 GGP29,408.60000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Guernsey pound
1 TOP0.34004 GGP
5 TOP1.70018 GGP
10 TOP3.40036 GGP
20 TOP6.80072 GGP
50 TOP17.00180 GGP
100 TOP34.00360 GGP
250 TOP85.00900 GGP
500 TOP170.01800 GGP
1000 TOP340.03600 GGP
2000 TOP680.07200 GGP
5000 TOP1,700.18000 GGP
10000 TOP3,400.36000 GGP