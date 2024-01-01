100 Guernsey pounds to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GGP to IMP at the real exchange rate

100 ggp
100 imp

£1.000 GGP = £1.000 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Guernsey pounds to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Isle of Man pound
1 GGP1.00000 IMP
5 GGP5.00000 IMP
10 GGP10.00000 IMP
20 GGP20.00000 IMP
50 GGP50.00000 IMP
100 GGP100.00000 IMP
250 GGP250.00000 IMP
500 GGP500.00000 IMP
1000 GGP1,000.00000 IMP
2000 GGP2,000.00000 IMP
5000 GGP5,000.00000 IMP
10000 GGP10,000.00000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Guernsey pound
1 IMP1.00000 GGP
5 IMP5.00000 GGP
10 IMP10.00000 GGP
20 IMP20.00000 GGP
50 IMP50.00000 GGP
100 IMP100.00000 GGP
250 IMP250.00000 GGP
500 IMP500.00000 GGP
1000 IMP1,000.00000 GGP
2000 IMP2,000.00000 GGP
5000 IMP5,000.00000 GGP
10000 IMP10,000.00000 GGP