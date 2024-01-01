1 thousand Georgian laris to CFA francs beac

Convert GEL to XAF

1,000 gel
214,583 xaf

₾1.000 GEL = FCFA214.6 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.591.4661.6130.95919.27
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8591.7321.9061.13322.77
1 USD0.9310.788183.4521.3661.5030.89317.95
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / CFA Franc BEAC
1 GEL214.58300 XAF
5 GEL1,072.91500 XAF
10 GEL2,145.83000 XAF
20 GEL4,291.66000 XAF
50 GEL10,729.15000 XAF
100 GEL21,458.30000 XAF
250 GEL53,645.75000 XAF
500 GEL107,291.50000 XAF
1000 GEL214,583.00000 XAF
2000 GEL429,166.00000 XAF
5000 GEL1,072,915.00000 XAF
10000 GEL2,145,830.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Georgian Lari
1 XAF0.00466 GEL
5 XAF0.02330 GEL
10 XAF0.04660 GEL
20 XAF0.09320 GEL
50 XAF0.23301 GEL
100 XAF0.46602 GEL
250 XAF1.16505 GEL
500 XAF2.33010 GEL
1000 XAF4.66019 GEL
2000 XAF9.32038 GEL
5000 XAF23.30095 GEL
10000 XAF46.60190 GEL