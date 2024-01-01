Convert GEL to HNL at the real exchange rate

20 Georgian laris to Honduran lempiras

20 gel
173.94 hnl

₾1.000 GEL = L8.697 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5651.4661.6120.95919.248
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8551.7321.9051.13422.749
1 USD0.9320.788183.4521.3661.5020.89417.934
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

How to convert Georgian laris to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Honduran Lempira
1 GEL8.69680 HNL
5 GEL43.48400 HNL
10 GEL86.96800 HNL
20 GEL173.93600 HNL
50 GEL434.84000 HNL
100 GEL869.68000 HNL
250 GEL2,174.20000 HNL
500 GEL4,348.40000 HNL
1000 GEL8,696.80000 HNL
2000 GEL17,393.60000 HNL
5000 GEL43,484.00000 HNL
10000 GEL86,968.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Georgian Lari
1 HNL0.11499 GEL
5 HNL0.57493 GEL
10 HNL1.14985 GEL
20 HNL2.29970 GEL
50 HNL5.74925 GEL
100 HNL11.49850 GEL
250 HNL28.74625 GEL
500 HNL57.49250 GEL
1000 HNL114.98500 GEL
2000 HNL229.97000 GEL
5000 HNL574.92500 GEL
10000 HNL1,149.85000 GEL