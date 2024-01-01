Convert GEL to DJF at the real exchange rate

1 Georgian lari to Djiboutian francs

1 gel
62 djf

₾1.000 GEL = Fdj62.37 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5061.4651.6120.95919.216
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8131.7321.9061.13322.717
1 USD0.9320.789183.4521.3661.5030.89417.916
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Djiboutian Franc
1 GEL62.37400 DJF
5 GEL311.87000 DJF
10 GEL623.74000 DJF
20 GEL1,247.48000 DJF
50 GEL3,118.70000 DJF
100 GEL6,237.40000 DJF
250 GEL15,593.50000 DJF
500 GEL31,187.00000 DJF
1000 GEL62,374.00000 DJF
2000 GEL124,748.00000 DJF
5000 GEL311,870.00000 DJF
10000 GEL623,740.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Georgian Lari
1 DJF0.01603 GEL
5 DJF0.08016 GEL
10 DJF0.16032 GEL
20 DJF0.32065 GEL
50 DJF0.80162 GEL
100 DJF1.60323 GEL
250 DJF4.00808 GEL
500 DJF8.01615 GEL
1000 DJF16.03230 GEL
2000 DJF32.06460 GEL
5000 DJF80.16150 GEL
10000 DJF160.32300 GEL