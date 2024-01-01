Convert GEL to BOB at the real exchange rate

50 Georgian laris to Bolivian bolivianos

50 gel
121.16 bob

₾1.000 GEL = Bs2.423 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5131.4651.6120.95919.191
1 GBP1.18211.268105.81.7321.9061.13322.683
1 USD0.9320.789183.4621.3661.5030.89417.894
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.214

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bolivian Boliviano
1 GEL2.42320 BOB
5 GEL12.11600 BOB
10 GEL24.23200 BOB
20 GEL48.46400 BOB
50 GEL121.16000 BOB
100 GEL242.32000 BOB
250 GEL605.80000 BOB
500 GEL1,211.60000 BOB
1000 GEL2,423.20000 BOB
2000 GEL4,846.40000 BOB
5000 GEL12,116.00000 BOB
10000 GEL24,232.00000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Georgian Lari
1 BOB0.41268 GEL
5 BOB2.06339 GEL
10 BOB4.12678 GEL
20 BOB8.25356 GEL
50 BOB20.63390 GEL
100 BOB41.26780 GEL
250 BOB103.16950 GEL
500 BOB206.33900 GEL
1000 BOB412.67800 GEL
2000 BOB825.35600 GEL
5000 BOB2,063.39000 GEL
10000 BOB4,126.78000 GEL