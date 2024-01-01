5 Falkland Islands pounds to Malaysian ringgits

Convert FKP to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 fkp
29.88 myr

£1.000 FKP = RM5.976 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5311.4651.6120.95919.28
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8261.7321.9051.13422.789
1 USD0.9320.789183.4561.3661.5020.89417.972
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 FKP5.97632 MYR
5 FKP29.88160 MYR
10 FKP59.76320 MYR
20 FKP119.52640 MYR
50 FKP298.81600 MYR
100 FKP597.63200 MYR
250 FKP1,494.08000 MYR
500 FKP2,988.16000 MYR
1000 FKP5,976.32000 MYR
2000 FKP11,952.64000 MYR
5000 FKP29,881.60000 MYR
10000 FKP59,763.20000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Falkland Islands Pound
1 MYR0.16733 FKP
5 MYR0.83664 FKP
10 MYR1.67327 FKP
20 MYR3.34654 FKP
50 MYR8.36635 FKP
100 MYR16.73270 FKP
250 MYR41.83175 FKP
500 MYR83.66350 FKP
1000 MYR167.32700 FKP
2000 MYR334.65400 FKP
5000 MYR836.63500 FKP
10000 MYR1,673.27000 FKP