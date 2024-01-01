Convert FJD to NZD at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Fijian dollars to New Zealand dollars

10,000 fjd
7,235.39 nzd

FJ$1.000 FJD = $0.7235 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.1381.50.9311.35283.4240.7881.367
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0510.0754.5990.0430.075
1 AUD0.66612.08810.620.90155.5980.5250.911
1 EUR1.07419.4831.61211.45289.610.8461.468

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 FJD0.72354 NZD
5 FJD3.61770 NZD
10 FJD7.23539 NZD
20 FJD14.47078 NZD
50 FJD36.17695 NZD
100 FJD72.35390 NZD
250 FJD180.88475 NZD
500 FJD361.76950 NZD
1000 FJD723.53900 NZD
2000 FJD1,447.07800 NZD
5000 FJD3,617.69500 NZD
10000 FJD7,235.39000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 NZD1.38209 FJD
5 NZD6.91045 FJD
10 NZD13.82090 FJD
20 NZD27.64180 FJD
50 NZD69.10450 FJD
100 NZD138.20900 FJD
250 NZD345.52250 FJD
500 NZD691.04500 FJD
1000 NZD1,382.09000 FJD
2000 NZD2,764.18000 FJD
5000 NZD6,910.45000 FJD
10000 NZD13,820.90000 FJD