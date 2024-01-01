Fijian dollars to Mozambican meticals today

Convert FJD to MZN

FJ$1.000 FJD = MT28.40 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
FJD to MZN conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 FJD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.204629.2046
Low28.292727.9293
Average28.698228.5487
Change-1.62%0.98%
1 FJD to MZN stats

The performance of FJD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.2046 and a 30 day low of 28.2927. This means the 30 day average was 28.6982. The change for FJD to MZN was -1.62.

The performance of FJD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.2046 and a 90 day low of 27.9293. This means the 90 day average was 28.5487. The change for FJD to MZN was 0.98.

How to convert Fijian dollars to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 FJD28.39540 MZN
5 FJD141.97700 MZN
10 FJD283.95400 MZN
20 FJD567.90800 MZN
50 FJD1,419.77000 MZN
100 FJD2,839.54000 MZN
250 FJD7,098.85000 MZN
500 FJD14,197.70000 MZN
1000 FJD28,395.40000 MZN
2000 FJD56,790.80000 MZN
5000 FJD141,977.00000 MZN
10000 FJD283,954.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Fijian Dollar
1 MZN0.03522 FJD
5 MZN0.17609 FJD
10 MZN0.35217 FJD
20 MZN0.70434 FJD
50 MZN1.76085 FJD
100 MZN3.52170 FJD
250 MZN8.80425 FJD
500 MZN17.60850 FJD
1000 MZN35.21700 FJD
2000 MZN70.43400 FJD
5000 MZN176.08500 FJD
10000 MZN352.17000 FJD