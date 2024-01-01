500 Fijian dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert FJD to MYR at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = RM1.935 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
FJD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MYR
1 FJD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.93542.0542
Low1.87191.8719
Average1.90551.9434
Change1.94%-5.79%
1 FJD to MYR stats

The performance of FJD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9354 and a 30 day low of 1.8719. This means the 30 day average was 1.9055. The change for FJD to MYR was 1.94.

The performance of FJD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0542 and a 90 day low of 1.8719. This means the 90 day average was 1.9434. The change for FJD to MYR was -5.79.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 FJD1.93535 MYR
5 FJD9.67675 MYR
10 FJD19.35350 MYR
20 FJD38.70700 MYR
50 FJD96.76750 MYR
100 FJD193.53500 MYR
250 FJD483.83750 MYR
500 FJD967.67500 MYR
1000 FJD1,935.35000 MYR
2000 FJD3,870.70000 MYR
5000 FJD9,676.75000 MYR
10000 FJD19,353.50000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Fijian Dollar
1 MYR0.51670 FJD
5 MYR2.58351 FJD
10 MYR5.16702 FJD
20 MYR10.33404 FJD
50 MYR25.83510 FJD
100 MYR51.67020 FJD
250 MYR129.17550 FJD
500 MYR258.35100 FJD
1000 MYR516.70200 FJD
2000 MYR1,033.40400 FJD
5000 MYR2,583.51000 FJD
10000 MYR5,167.02000 FJD