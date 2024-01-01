100 Fijian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert FJD to MVR at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = MVR6.796 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MVR
1 FJD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.04627.0462
Low6.74846.6511
Average6.89536.8537
Change-1.07%0.20%
View full history

1 FJD to MVR stats

The performance of FJD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.0462 and a 30 day low of 6.7484. This means the 30 day average was 6.8953. The change for FJD to MVR was -1.07.

The performance of FJD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.0462 and a 90 day low of 6.6511. This means the 90 day average was 6.8537. The change for FJD to MVR was 0.20.

Track market ratesView FJD to MVR chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.7831.5090.9281.32384.0830.7741.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7280.0440.078
1 AUD0.66311.78410.6150.87755.7180.5130.917
1 EUR1.07719.1571.62611.42590.5790.8331.491

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 FJD6.79587 MVR
5 FJD33.97935 MVR
10 FJD67.95870 MVR
20 FJD135.91740 MVR
50 FJD339.79350 MVR
100 FJD679.58700 MVR
250 FJD1,698.96750 MVR
500 FJD3,397.93500 MVR
1000 FJD6,795.87000 MVR
2000 FJD13,591.74000 MVR
5000 FJD33,979.35000 MVR
10000 FJD67,958.70000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Fijian Dollar
1 MVR0.14715 FJD
5 MVR0.73574 FJD
10 MVR1.47148 FJD
20 MVR2.94296 FJD
50 MVR7.35740 FJD
100 MVR14.71480 FJD
250 MVR36.78700 FJD
500 MVR73.57400 FJD
1000 MVR147.14800 FJD
2000 MVR294.29600 FJD
5000 MVR735.74000 FJD
10000 MVR1,471.48000 FJD