20 Fijian dollars to Liberian dollars

Convert FJD to LRD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = L$85.47 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LRD
1 FJD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High88.716688.7166
Low85.426385.3838
Average86.913787.0269
Change-2.85%-0.53%
View full history

1 FJD to LRD stats

The performance of FJD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 88.7166 and a 30 day low of 85.4263. This means the 30 day average was 86.9137. The change for FJD to LRD was -2.85.

The performance of FJD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 88.7166 and a 90 day low of 85.3838. This means the 90 day average was 87.0269. The change for FJD to LRD was -0.53.

Track market ratesView FJD to LRD chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8591.5090.9281.32384.0820.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7080.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83610.6150.87755.7250.5120.917
1 EUR1.07819.2441.62611.42590.6020.8331.491

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 FJD85.46800 LRD
5 FJD427.34000 LRD
10 FJD854.68000 LRD
20 FJD1,709.36000 LRD
50 FJD4,273.40000 LRD
100 FJD8,546.80000 LRD
250 FJD21,367.00000 LRD
500 FJD42,734.00000 LRD
1000 FJD85,468.00000 LRD
2000 FJD170,936.00000 LRD
5000 FJD427,340.00000 LRD
10000 FJD854,680.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 LRD0.01170 FJD
5 LRD0.05850 FJD
10 LRD0.11700 FJD
20 LRD0.23401 FJD
50 LRD0.58502 FJD
100 LRD1.17003 FJD
250 LRD2.92508 FJD
500 LRD5.85015 FJD
1000 LRD11.70030 FJD
2000 LRD23.40060 FJD
5000 LRD58.50150 FJD
10000 LRD117.00300 FJD