1 Liberian dollar to Fijian dollars

Convert LRD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 lrd
0.01 fjd

L$1.000 LRD = FJ$0.01158 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 LRD0.01158 FJD
5 LRD0.05790 FJD
10 LRD0.11580 FJD
20 LRD0.23160 FJD
50 LRD0.57900 FJD
100 LRD1.15800 FJD
250 LRD2.89500 FJD
500 LRD5.79000 FJD
1000 LRD11.58000 FJD
2000 LRD23.16000 FJD
5000 LRD57.90000 FJD
10000 LRD115.80000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 FJD86.35600 LRD
5 FJD431.78000 LRD
10 FJD863.56000 LRD
20 FJD1,727.12000 LRD
50 FJD4,317.80000 LRD
100 FJD8,635.60000 LRD
250 FJD21,589.00000 LRD
500 FJD43,178.00000 LRD
1000 FJD86,356.00000 LRD
2000 FJD172,712.00000 LRD
5000 FJD431,780.00000 LRD
10000 FJD863,560.00000 LRD