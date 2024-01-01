5,000 Fijian dollars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert FJD to ETB at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Br53.00 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
FJD to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ETB
1 FJD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High54.439954.4399
Low52.552425.2513
Average53.386348.1988
Change-0.29%108.40%
1 FJD to ETB stats

The performance of FJD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 54.4399 and a 30 day low of 52.5524. This means the 30 day average was 53.3863. The change for FJD to ETB was -0.29.

The performance of FJD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 54.4399 and a 90 day low of 25.2513. This means the 90 day average was 48.1988. The change for FJD to ETB was 108.40.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8471.5080.9271.32384.080.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7110.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83810.6150.87855.770.5120.919
1 EUR1.07819.2471.62611.42790.6760.8331.493

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 FJD52.99950 ETB
5 FJD264.99750 ETB
10 FJD529.99500 ETB
20 FJD1,059.99000 ETB
50 FJD2,649.97500 ETB
100 FJD5,299.95000 ETB
250 FJD13,249.87500 ETB
500 FJD26,499.75000 ETB
1000 FJD52,999.50000 ETB
2000 FJD105,999.00000 ETB
5000 FJD264,997.50000 ETB
10000 FJD529,995.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Fijian Dollar
1 ETB0.01887 FJD
5 ETB0.09434 FJD
10 ETB0.18868 FJD
20 ETB0.37736 FJD
50 ETB0.94340 FJD
100 ETB1.88681 FJD
250 ETB4.71703 FJD
500 ETB9.43405 FJD
1000 ETB18.86810 FJD
2000 ETB37.73620 FJD
5000 ETB94.34050 FJD
10000 ETB188.68100 FJD