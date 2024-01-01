10 Ethiopian birrs to Fijian dollars

Convert ETB to FJD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = FJ$0.01881 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
ETB to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FJD
1 ETB to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01900.0396
Low0.01840.0184
Average0.01870.0215
Change-0.05%-52.18%
1 ETB to FJD stats

The performance of ETB to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0190 and a 30 day low of 0.0184. This means the 30 day average was 0.0187. The change for ETB to FJD was -0.05.

The performance of ETB to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0396 and a 90 day low of 0.0184. This means the 90 day average was 0.0215. The change for ETB to FJD was -52.18.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Fijian Dollar
1 ETB0.01881 FJD
5 ETB0.09403 FJD
10 ETB0.18805 FJD
20 ETB0.37611 FJD
50 ETB0.94027 FJD
100 ETB1.88053 FJD
250 ETB4.70133 FJD
500 ETB9.40265 FJD
1000 ETB18.80530 FJD
2000 ETB37.61060 FJD
5000 ETB94.02650 FJD
10000 ETB188.05300 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 FJD53.17640 ETB
5 FJD265.88200 ETB
10 FJD531.76400 ETB
20 FJD1,063.52800 ETB
50 FJD2,658.82000 ETB
100 FJD5,317.64000 ETB
250 FJD13,294.10000 ETB
500 FJD26,588.20000 ETB
1000 FJD53,176.40000 ETB
2000 FJD106,352.80000 ETB
5000 FJD265,882.00000 ETB
10000 FJD531,764.00000 ETB