Ethiopian birrs to South Korean wons today

Convert ETB to KRW at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₩11.57 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
ETB to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 ETB to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.658523.9835
Low11.024111.0241
Average11.321012.9833
Change1.99%-51.70%
1 ETB to KRW stats

The performance of ETB to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.6585 and a 30 day low of 11.0241. This means the 30 day average was 11.3210. The change for ETB to KRW was 1.99.

The performance of ETB to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.9835 and a 90 day low of 11.0241. This means the 90 day average was 12.9833. The change for ETB to KRW was -51.70.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / South Korean Won
1 ETB11.56610 KRW
5 ETB57.83050 KRW
10 ETB115.66100 KRW
20 ETB231.32200 KRW
50 ETB578.30500 KRW
100 ETB1,156.61000 KRW
250 ETB2,891.52500 KRW
500 ETB5,783.05000 KRW
1000 ETB11,566.10000 KRW
2000 ETB23,132.20000 KRW
5000 ETB57,830.50000 KRW
10000 ETB115,661.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ethiopian Birr
1 KRW0.08646 ETB
5 KRW0.43230 ETB
10 KRW0.86459 ETB
20 KRW1.72919 ETB
50 KRW4.32297 ETB
100 KRW8.64593 ETB
250 KRW21.61483 ETB
500 KRW43.22965 ETB
1000 KRW86.45930 ETB
2000 KRW172.91860 ETB
5000 KRW432.29650 ETB
10000 KRW864.59300 ETB
20000 KRW1,729.18600 ETB
30000 KRW2,593.77900 ETB
40000 KRW3,458.37200 ETB
50000 KRW4,322.96500 ETB