5 Ethiopian birrs to Jamaican dollars

Convert ETB to JMD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = J$1.319 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12
ETB to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 ETB to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.34122.7086
Low1.30501.3050
Average1.32731.5100
Change-0.94%-51.30%
1 ETB to JMD stats

The performance of ETB to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3412 and a 30 day low of 1.3050. This means the 30 day average was 1.3273. The change for ETB to JMD was -0.94.

The performance of ETB to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7086 and a 90 day low of 1.3050. This means the 90 day average was 1.5100. The change for ETB to JMD was -51.30.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Jamaican Dollar
1 ETB1.31913 JMD
5 ETB6.59565 JMD
10 ETB13.19130 JMD
20 ETB26.38260 JMD
50 ETB65.95650 JMD
100 ETB131.91300 JMD
250 ETB329.78250 JMD
500 ETB659.56500 JMD
1000 ETB1,319.13000 JMD
2000 ETB2,638.26000 JMD
5000 ETB6,595.65000 JMD
10000 ETB13,191.30000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 JMD0.75808 ETB
5 JMD3.79038 ETB
10 JMD7.58076 ETB
20 JMD15.16152 ETB
50 JMD37.90380 ETB
100 JMD75.80760 ETB
250 JMD189.51900 ETB
500 JMD379.03800 ETB
1000 JMD758.07600 ETB
2000 JMD1,516.15200 ETB
5000 JMD3,790.38000 ETB
10000 JMD7,580.76000 ETB