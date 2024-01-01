50 Ethiopian birrs to Icelandic krónas

Convert ETB to ISK at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = kr1.159 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
ETB to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 ETB to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.16672.3981
Low1.12011.1201
Average1.14681.3211
Change-0.12%-51.43%
1 ETB to ISK stats

The performance of ETB to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1667 and a 30 day low of 1.1201. This means the 30 day average was 1.1468. The change for ETB to ISK was -0.12.

The performance of ETB to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3981 and a 90 day low of 1.1201. This means the 90 day average was 1.3211. The change for ETB to ISK was -51.43.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.561.4911.6230.93421.518
1 GBP1.20311.295108.8981.7931.9511.12425.875
1 USD0.9280.772184.0781.3841.5070.86719.978
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Icelandic Króna
1 ETB1.15868 ISK
5 ETB5.79340 ISK
10 ETB11.58680 ISK
20 ETB23.17360 ISK
50 ETB57.93400 ISK
100 ETB115.86800 ISK
250 ETB289.67000 ISK
500 ETB579.34000 ISK
1000 ETB1,158.68000 ISK
2000 ETB2,317.36000 ISK
5000 ETB5,793.40000 ISK
10000 ETB11,586.80000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ethiopian Birr
1 ISK0.86305 ETB
5 ISK4.31526 ETB
10 ISK8.63052 ETB
20 ISK17.26104 ETB
50 ISK43.15260 ETB
100 ISK86.30520 ETB
250 ISK215.76300 ETB
500 ISK431.52600 ETB
1000 ISK863.05200 ETB
2000 ISK1,726.10400 ETB
5000 ISK4,315.26000 ETB
10000 ISK8,630.52000 ETB