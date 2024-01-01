5 Egyptian pounds to Guyanaese dollars

Convert EGP to GYD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = GY$4.289 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
EGP to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GYD
1 EGP to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.33694.3369
Low4.28964.2338
Average4.30724.2955
Change-0.04%-0.73%
1 EGP to GYD stats

The performance of EGP to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3369 and a 30 day low of 4.2896. This means the 30 day average was 4.3072. The change for EGP to GYD was -0.04.

The performance of EGP to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3369 and a 90 day low of 4.2338. This means the 90 day average was 4.2955. The change for EGP to GYD was -0.73.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Guyanaese Dollar
1 EGP4.28879 GYD
5 EGP21.44395 GYD
10 EGP42.88790 GYD
20 EGP85.77580 GYD
50 EGP214.43950 GYD
100 EGP428.87900 GYD
250 EGP1,072.19750 GYD
500 EGP2,144.39500 GYD
1000 EGP4,288.79000 GYD
2000 EGP8,577.58000 GYD
5000 EGP21,443.95000 GYD
10000 EGP42,887.90000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 GYD0.23317 EGP
5 GYD1.16583 EGP
10 GYD2.33166 EGP
20 GYD4.66332 EGP
50 GYD11.65830 EGP
100 GYD23.31660 EGP
250 GYD58.29150 EGP
500 GYD116.58300 EGP
1000 GYD233.16600 EGP
2000 GYD466.33200 EGP
5000 GYD1,165.83000 EGP
10000 GYD2,331.66000 EGP