500 Egyptian pounds to Belize dollars

Convert EGP to BZD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = BZ$0.04103 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BZD
1 EGP to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04150.0415
Low0.04100.0405
Average0.04120.0411
Change-0.19%-0.86%
View full history

1 EGP to BZD stats

The performance of EGP to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0415 and a 30 day low of 0.0410. This means the 30 day average was 0.0412. The change for EGP to BZD was -0.19.

The performance of EGP to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0415 and a 90 day low of 0.0405. This means the 90 day average was 0.0411. The change for EGP to BZD was -0.86.

Track market ratesView EGP to BZD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3830.771.50284.0733.67334.259
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6643.96136.945
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08660.8082.65724.779
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.95109.164.76944.482

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Belize Dollar
1 EGP0.04103 BZD
5 EGP0.20517 BZD
10 EGP0.41034 BZD
20 EGP0.82069 BZD
50 EGP2.05172 BZD
100 EGP4.10344 BZD
250 EGP10.25860 BZD
500 EGP20.51720 BZD
1000 EGP41.03440 BZD
2000 EGP82.06880 BZD
5000 EGP205.17200 BZD
10000 EGP410.34400 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BZD24.36980 EGP
5 BZD121.84900 EGP
10 BZD243.69800 EGP
20 BZD487.39600 EGP
50 BZD1,218.49000 EGP
100 BZD2,436.98000 EGP
250 BZD6,092.45000 EGP
500 BZD12,184.90000 EGP
1000 BZD24,369.80000 EGP
2000 BZD48,739.60000 EGP
5000 BZD121,849.00000 EGP
10000 BZD243,698.00000 EGP