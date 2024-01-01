500 Algerian dinars to South African rand

Convert DZD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = R0.1321 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:49
DZD to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZAR
1 DZD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13270.1376
Low0.12940.1294
Average0.13140.1334
Change0.74%-3.43%
1 DZD to ZAR stats

The performance of DZD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1327 and a 30 day low of 0.1294. This means the 30 day average was 0.1314. The change for DZD to ZAR was 0.74.

The performance of DZD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1376 and a 90 day low of 0.1294. This means the 90 day average was 0.1334. The change for DZD to ZAR was -3.43.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / South African Rand
1 DZD0.13207 ZAR
5 DZD0.66033 ZAR
10 DZD1.32067 ZAR
20 DZD2.64134 ZAR
50 DZD6.60335 ZAR
100 DZD13.20670 ZAR
250 DZD33.01675 ZAR
500 DZD66.03350 ZAR
1000 DZD132.06700 ZAR
2000 DZD264.13400 ZAR
5000 DZD660.33500 ZAR
10000 DZD1,320.67000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Algerian Dinar
1 ZAR7.57190 DZD
5 ZAR37.85950 DZD
10 ZAR75.71900 DZD
20 ZAR151.43800 DZD
50 ZAR378.59500 DZD
100 ZAR757.19000 DZD
250 ZAR1,892.97500 DZD
500 ZAR3,785.95000 DZD
1000 ZAR7,571.90000 DZD
2000 ZAR15,143.80000 DZD
5000 ZAR37,859.50000 DZD
10000 ZAR75,719.00000 DZD