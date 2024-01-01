1 thousand Algerian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert DZD to MYR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = RM0.03261 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
DZD to MYR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 DZD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03260.0347
Low0.03120.0312
Average0.03190.0326
Change2.79%-6.14%
1 DZD to MYR stats

The performance of DZD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0326 and a 30 day low of 0.0312. This means the 30 day average was 0.0319. The change for DZD to MYR was 2.79.

The performance of DZD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0347 and a 90 day low of 0.0312. This means the 90 day average was 0.0326. The change for DZD to MYR was -6.14.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6641.4911.6190.93621.518
1 GBP1.20211.297109.0261.7931.9461.12525.876
1 USD0.9270.771184.0761.3821.5010.86819.955
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 DZD0.03261 MYR
5 DZD0.16306 MYR
10 DZD0.32612 MYR
20 DZD0.65223 MYR
50 DZD1.63058 MYR
100 DZD3.26116 MYR
250 DZD8.15290 MYR
500 DZD16.30580 MYR
1000 DZD32.61160 MYR
2000 DZD65.22320 MYR
5000 DZD163.05800 MYR
10000 DZD326.11600 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Algerian Dinar
1 MYR30.66390 DZD
5 MYR153.31950 DZD
10 MYR306.63900 DZD
20 MYR613.27800 DZD
50 MYR1,533.19500 DZD
100 MYR3,066.39000 DZD
250 MYR7,665.97500 DZD
500 MYR15,331.95000 DZD
1000 MYR30,663.90000 DZD
2000 MYR61,327.80000 DZD
5000 MYR153,319.50000 DZD
10000 MYR306,639.00000 DZD