100 Algerian dinars to Icelandic krónas

Convert DZD to ISK at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = kr1.039 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
DZD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 DZD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03851.0435
Low1.01821.0171
Average1.02551.0292
Change0.78%1.19%
1 DZD to ISK stats

The performance of DZD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0385 and a 30 day low of 1.0182. This means the 30 day average was 1.0255. The change for DZD to ISK was 0.78.

The performance of DZD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0435 and a 90 day low of 1.0171. This means the 90 day average was 1.0292. The change for DZD to ISK was 1.19.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 DZD1.03860 ISK
5 DZD5.19300 ISK
10 DZD10.38600 ISK
20 DZD20.77200 ISK
50 DZD51.93000 ISK
100 DZD103.86000 ISK
250 DZD259.65000 ISK
500 DZD519.30000 ISK
1000 DZD1,038.60000 ISK
2000 DZD2,077.20000 ISK
5000 DZD5,193.00000 ISK
10000 DZD10,386.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Algerian Dinar
1 ISK0.96283 DZD
5 ISK4.81415 DZD
10 ISK9.62831 DZD
20 ISK19.25662 DZD
50 ISK48.14155 DZD
100 ISK96.28310 DZD
250 ISK240.70775 DZD
500 ISK481.41550 DZD
1000 ISK962.83100 DZD
2000 ISK1,925.66200 DZD
5000 ISK4,814.15500 DZD
10000 ISK9,628.31000 DZD