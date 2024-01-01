5 Algerian dinars to Hungarian forints

Convert DZD to HUF at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = Ft2.792 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 DZD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.79222.7922
Low2.66552.6247
Average2.73842.6980
Change4.07%3.67%
View full history

1 DZD to HUF stats

The performance of DZD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7922 and a 30 day low of 2.6655. This means the 30 day average was 2.7384. The change for DZD to HUF was 4.07.

The performance of DZD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7922 and a 90 day low of 2.6247. This means the 90 day average was 2.6980. The change for DZD to HUF was 3.67.

Track market ratesView DZD to HUF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6661.491.6180.93621.5
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0281.7921.9461.12625.855
1 USD0.9270.771184.0781.3821.50.86819.938
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 DZD2.79190 HUF
5 DZD13.95950 HUF
10 DZD27.91900 HUF
20 DZD55.83800 HUF
50 DZD139.59500 HUF
100 DZD279.19000 HUF
250 DZD697.97500 HUF
500 DZD1,395.95000 HUF
1000 DZD2,791.90000 HUF
2000 DZD5,583.80000 HUF
5000 DZD13,959.50000 HUF
10000 DZD27,919.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Algerian Dinar
2000 HUF716.35800 DZD
5000 HUF1,790.89500 DZD
10000 HUF3,581.79000 DZD
15000 HUF5,372.68500 DZD
20000 HUF7,163.58000 DZD
30000 HUF10,745.37000 DZD
40000 HUF14,327.16000 DZD
50000 HUF17,908.95000 DZD
60000 HUF21,490.74000 DZD
100000 HUF35,817.90000 DZD
150000 HUF53,726.85000 DZD
200000 HUF71,635.80000 DZD