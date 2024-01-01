10 thousand Algerian dinars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert DZD to GHS at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = GH¢0.1204 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
DZD to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 DZD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12040.1204
Low0.11860.1101
Average0.11910.1165
Change1.52%9.30%
1 DZD to GHS stats

The performance of DZD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1204 and a 30 day low of 0.1186. This means the 30 day average was 0.1191. The change for DZD to GHS was 1.52.

The performance of DZD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1204 and a 90 day low of 0.1101. This means the 90 day average was 0.1165. The change for DZD to GHS was 9.30.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.681.4911.6190.93721.501
1 GBP1.20211.297109.0331.7921.9461.12625.852
1 USD0.9270.771184.0751.3821.5010.86819.935
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DZD0.12039 GHS
5 DZD0.60193 GHS
10 DZD1.20386 GHS
20 DZD2.40772 GHS
50 DZD6.01930 GHS
100 DZD12.03860 GHS
250 DZD30.09650 GHS
500 DZD60.19300 GHS
1000 DZD120.38600 GHS
2000 DZD240.77200 GHS
5000 DZD601.93000 GHS
10000 DZD1,203.86000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Algerian Dinar
1 GHS8.30663 DZD
5 GHS41.53315 DZD
10 GHS83.06630 DZD
20 GHS166.13260 DZD
50 GHS415.33150 DZD
100 GHS830.66300 DZD
250 GHS2,076.65750 DZD
500 GHS4,153.31500 DZD
1000 GHS8,306.63000 DZD
2000 GHS16,613.26000 DZD
5000 GHS41,533.15000 DZD
10000 GHS83,066.30000 DZD