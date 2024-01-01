5,000 Dominican pesos to South African rand

Convert DOP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = R0.2922 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
DOP to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZAR
1 DOP to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29390.3109
Low0.28390.2839
Average0.29010.2972
Change1.30%-5.71%
1 DOP to ZAR stats

The performance of DOP to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2939 and a 30 day low of 0.2839. This means the 30 day average was 0.2901. The change for DOP to ZAR was 1.30.

The performance of DOP to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3109 and a 90 day low of 0.2839. This means the 90 day average was 0.2972. The change for DOP to ZAR was -5.71.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / South African Rand
1 DOP0.29218 ZAR
5 DOP1.46092 ZAR
10 DOP2.92183 ZAR
20 DOP5.84366 ZAR
50 DOP14.60915 ZAR
100 DOP29.21830 ZAR
250 DOP73.04575 ZAR
500 DOP146.09150 ZAR
1000 DOP292.18300 ZAR
2000 DOP584.36600 ZAR
5000 DOP1,460.91500 ZAR
10000 DOP2,921.83000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Dominican Peso
1 ZAR3.42251 DOP
5 ZAR17.11255 DOP
10 ZAR34.22510 DOP
20 ZAR68.45020 DOP
50 ZAR171.12550 DOP
100 ZAR342.25100 DOP
250 ZAR855.62750 DOP
500 ZAR1,711.25500 DOP
1000 ZAR3,422.51000 DOP
2000 ZAR6,845.02000 DOP
5000 ZAR17,112.55000 DOP
10000 ZAR34,225.10000 DOP