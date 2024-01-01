1 thousand Dominican pesos to US dollars

Convert DOP to USD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = $0.01662 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:08
DOP to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

USD
1 DOP to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01660.0169
Low0.01660.0166
Average0.01660.0167
Change0.00%-1.55%
1 DOP to USD stats

The performance of DOP to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0166 and a 30 day low of 0.0166. This means the 30 day average was 0.0166. The change for DOP to USD was 0.00.

The performance of DOP to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0169 and a 90 day low of 0.0166. This means the 90 day average was 0.0167. The change for DOP to USD was -1.55.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07990.7541.4921.6190.93721.58
1 GBP1.20211.298109.1081.7941.9471.12625.944
1 USD0.9260.771184.0741.3821.50.86819.991
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / US Dollar
1 DOP0.01662 USD
5 DOP0.08310 USD
10 DOP0.16620 USD
20 DOP0.33241 USD
50 DOP0.83102 USD
100 DOP1.66204 USD
250 DOP4.15510 USD
500 DOP8.31020 USD
1000 DOP16.62040 USD
2000 DOP33.24080 USD
5000 DOP83.10200 USD
10000 DOP166.20400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 USD60.16700 DOP
5 USD300.83500 DOP
10 USD601.67000 DOP
20 USD1,203.34000 DOP
50 USD3,008.35000 DOP
100 USD6,016.70000 DOP
250 USD15,041.75000 DOP
500 USD30,083.50000 DOP
1000 USD60,167.00000 DOP
2000 USD120,334.00000 DOP
5000 USD300,835.00000 DOP
10000 USD601,670.00000 DOP