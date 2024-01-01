5,000 Dominican pesos to Qatari rials

Convert DOP to QAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = QR0.06058 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
DOP to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 DOP to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06070.0616
Low0.06050.0605
Average0.06060.0609
Change-0.00%-1.59%
1 DOP to QAR stats

The performance of DOP to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0607 and a 30 day low of 0.0605. This means the 30 day average was 0.0606. The change for DOP to QAR was -0.00.

The performance of DOP to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0616 and a 90 day low of 0.0605. This means the 90 day average was 0.0609. The change for DOP to QAR was -1.59.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Qatari Rial
1 DOP0.06058 QAR
5 DOP0.30292 QAR
10 DOP0.60585 QAR
20 DOP1.21169 QAR
50 DOP3.02924 QAR
100 DOP6.05847 QAR
250 DOP15.14618 QAR
500 DOP30.29235 QAR
1000 DOP60.58470 QAR
2000 DOP121.16940 QAR
5000 DOP302.92350 QAR
10000 DOP605.84700 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Dominican Peso
1 QAR16.50580 DOP
5 QAR82.52900 DOP
10 QAR165.05800 DOP
20 QAR330.11600 DOP
50 QAR825.29000 DOP
100 QAR1,650.58000 DOP
250 QAR4,126.45000 DOP
500 QAR8,252.90000 DOP
1000 QAR16,505.80000 DOP
2000 QAR33,011.60000 DOP
5000 QAR82,529.00000 DOP
10000 QAR165,058.00000 DOP