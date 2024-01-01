50 Dominican pesos to Philippine pesos

Convert DOP to PHP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₱0.9622 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
DOP to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 DOP to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96220.9893
Low0.92860.9246
Average0.94510.9493
Change3.47%-2.73%
1 DOP to PHP stats

The performance of DOP to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9622 and a 30 day low of 0.9286. This means the 30 day average was 0.9451. The change for DOP to PHP was 3.47.

The performance of DOP to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9893 and a 90 day low of 0.9246. This means the 90 day average was 0.9493. The change for DOP to PHP was -2.73.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Philippine Peso
1 DOP0.96224 PHP
5 DOP4.81119 PHP
10 DOP9.62237 PHP
20 DOP19.24474 PHP
50 DOP48.11185 PHP
100 DOP96.22370 PHP
250 DOP240.55925 PHP
500 DOP481.11850 PHP
1000 DOP962.23700 PHP
2000 DOP1,924.47400 PHP
5000 DOP4,811.18500 PHP
10000 DOP9,622.37000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Dominican Peso
1 PHP1.03925 DOP
5 PHP5.19625 DOP
10 PHP10.39250 DOP
20 PHP20.78500 DOP
50 PHP51.96250 DOP
100 PHP103.92500 DOP
250 PHP259.81250 DOP
500 PHP519.62500 DOP
1000 PHP1,039.25000 DOP
2000 PHP2,078.50000 DOP
5000 PHP5,196.25000 DOP
10000 PHP10,392.50000 DOP