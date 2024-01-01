1 thousand Dominican pesos to Icelandic krónas

Convert DOP to ISK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = kr2.297 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:36
DOP to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 DOP to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.29672.3409
Low2.24052.2405
Average2.26432.2922
Change1.25%-1.28%
1 DOP to ISK stats

The performance of DOP to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2967 and a 30 day low of 2.2405. This means the 30 day average was 2.2643. The change for DOP to ISK was 1.25.

The performance of DOP to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3409 and a 90 day low of 2.2405. This means the 90 day average was 2.2922. The change for DOP to ISK was -1.28.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.08190.8451.4931.6180.93721.556
1 GBP1.20211.299109.2361.7961.9451.12725.92
1 USD0.9260.77184.0761.3821.4970.86719.95
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Icelandic Króna
1 DOP2.29669 ISK
5 DOP11.48345 ISK
10 DOP22.96690 ISK
20 DOP45.93380 ISK
50 DOP114.83450 ISK
100 DOP229.66900 ISK
250 DOP574.17250 ISK
500 DOP1,148.34500 ISK
1000 DOP2,296.69000 ISK
2000 DOP4,593.38000 ISK
5000 DOP11,483.45000 ISK
10000 DOP22,966.90000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Dominican Peso
1 ISK0.43541 DOP
5 ISK2.17705 DOP
10 ISK4.35409 DOP
20 ISK8.70818 DOP
50 ISK21.77045 DOP
100 ISK43.54090 DOP
250 ISK108.85225 DOP
500 ISK217.70450 DOP
1000 ISK435.40900 DOP
2000 ISK870.81800 DOP
5000 ISK2,177.04500 DOP
10000 ISK4,354.09000 DOP