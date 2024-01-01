5 Dominican pesos to Isle of Man pounds

Convert DOP to IMP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = £0.01279 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DOP to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IMP
1 DOP to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01280.0132
Low0.01240.0124
Average0.01260.0128
Change2.76%-2.58%
View full history

1 DOP to IMP stats

The performance of DOP to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0128 and a 30 day low of 0.0124. This means the 30 day average was 0.0126. The change for DOP to IMP was 2.76.

The performance of DOP to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0132 and a 90 day low of 0.0124. This means the 90 day average was 0.0128. The change for DOP to IMP was -2.58.

Track market ratesView DOP to IMP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8431.4931.6180.93721.558
1 GBP1.20211.299109.2311.7961.9461.12725.922
1 USD0.9260.77184.0791.3821.4980.86719.953
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Isle of Man pound
1 DOP0.01279 IMP
5 DOP0.06397 IMP
10 DOP0.12793 IMP
20 DOP0.25587 IMP
50 DOP0.63967 IMP
100 DOP1.27933 IMP
250 DOP3.19833 IMP
500 DOP6.39665 IMP
1000 DOP12.79330 IMP
2000 DOP25.58660 IMP
5000 DOP63.96650 IMP
10000 DOP127.93300 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Dominican Peso
1 IMP78.16600 DOP
5 IMP390.83000 DOP
10 IMP781.66000 DOP
20 IMP1,563.32000 DOP
50 IMP3,908.30000 DOP
100 IMP7,816.60000 DOP
250 IMP19,541.50000 DOP
500 IMP39,083.00000 DOP
1000 IMP78,166.00000 DOP
2000 IMP156,332.00000 DOP
5000 IMP390,830.00000 DOP
10000 IMP781,660.00000 DOP