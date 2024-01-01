5,000 Dominican pesos to Hungarian forints

Convert DOP to HUF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = Ft6.156 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
DOP to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 DOP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.17346.1890
Low5.86055.8545
Average6.04606.0086
Change4.23%0.82%
1 DOP to HUF stats

The performance of DOP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1734 and a 30 day low of 5.8605. This means the 30 day average was 6.0460. The change for DOP to HUF was 4.23.

The performance of DOP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1890 and a 90 day low of 5.8545. This means the 90 day average was 6.0086. The change for DOP to HUF was 0.82.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.8411.4931.6190.93721.559
1 GBP1.20211.299109.221.7951.9461.12725.921
1 USD0.9260.77184.0771.3821.4980.86719.954
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 DOP6.15567 HUF
5 DOP30.77835 HUF
10 DOP61.55670 HUF
20 DOP123.11340 HUF
50 DOP307.78350 HUF
100 DOP615.56700 HUF
250 DOP1,538.91750 HUF
500 DOP3,077.83500 HUF
1000 DOP6,155.67000 HUF
2000 DOP12,311.34000 HUF
5000 DOP30,778.35000 HUF
10000 DOP61,556.70000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Dominican Peso
2000 HUF324.90400 DOP
5000 HUF812.26000 DOP
10000 HUF1,624.52000 DOP
15000 HUF2,436.78000 DOP
20000 HUF3,249.04000 DOP
30000 HUF4,873.56000 DOP
40000 HUF6,498.08000 DOP
50000 HUF8,122.60000 DOP
60000 HUF9,747.12000 DOP
100000 HUF16,245.20000 DOP
150000 HUF24,367.80000 DOP
200000 HUF32,490.40000 DOP