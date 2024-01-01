100 Dominican pesos to Euros

$1.000 DOP = €0.01538 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:17
DOP to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
EUR
1 DOP to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01540.0156
Low0.01490.0149
Average0.01510.0152
Change2.84%-1.13%
1 DOP to EUR stats

The performance of DOP to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0154 and a 30 day low of 0.0149. This means the 30 day average was 0.0151. The change for DOP to EUR was 2.84.

The performance of DOP to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0156 and a 90 day low of 0.0149. This means the 90 day average was 0.0152. The change for DOP to EUR was -1.13.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Dominican pesos to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Euro
1 DOP0.01538 EUR
5 DOP0.07691 EUR
10 DOP0.15383 EUR
20 DOP0.30766 EUR
50 DOP0.76915 EUR
100 DOP1.53829 EUR
250 DOP3.84573 EUR
500 DOP7.69145 EUR
1000 DOP15.38290 EUR
2000 DOP30.76580 EUR
5000 DOP76.91450 EUR
10000 DOP153.82900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Dominican Peso
1 EUR65.00740 DOP
5 EUR325.03700 DOP
10 EUR650.07400 DOP
20 EUR1,300.14800 DOP
50 EUR3,250.37000 DOP
100 EUR6,500.74000 DOP
250 EUR16,251.85000 DOP
500 EUR32,503.70000 DOP
1000 EUR65,007.40000 DOP
2000 EUR130,014.80000 DOP
5000 EUR325,037.00000 DOP
10000 EUR650,074.00000 DOP