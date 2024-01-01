1 thousand Dominican pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert DOP to BDT at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = Tk1.991 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
DOP to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 DOP to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.99062.0024
Low1.98331.9635
Average1.98661.9856
Change0.23%0.40%
1 DOP to BDT stats

The performance of DOP to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9906 and a 30 day low of 1.9833. This means the 30 day average was 1.9866. The change for DOP to BDT was 0.23.

The performance of DOP to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0024 and a 90 day low of 1.9635. This means the 90 day average was 1.9856. The change for DOP to BDT was 0.40.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DOP1.99058 BDT
5 DOP9.95290 BDT
10 DOP19.90580 BDT
20 DOP39.81160 BDT
50 DOP99.52900 BDT
100 DOP199.05800 BDT
250 DOP497.64500 BDT
500 DOP995.29000 BDT
1000 DOP1,990.58000 BDT
2000 DOP3,981.16000 BDT
5000 DOP9,952.90000 BDT
10000 DOP19,905.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Dominican Peso
1 BDT0.50237 DOP
5 BDT2.51184 DOP
10 BDT5.02367 DOP
20 BDT10.04734 DOP
50 BDT25.11835 DOP
100 BDT50.23670 DOP
250 BDT125.59175 DOP
500 BDT251.18350 DOP
1000 BDT502.36700 DOP
2000 BDT1,004.73400 DOP
5000 BDT2,511.83500 DOP
10000 BDT5,023.67000 DOP