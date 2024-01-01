500 Dominican pesos to Australian dollars
Convert DOP to AUD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
DOP to AUD conversion chart
1 DOP = 0.02490 AUD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 DOP to AUD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0250
|0.0260
|Low
|0.0240
|0.0240
|Average
|0.0245
|0.0249
|Change
|2.37%
|-3.55%
|View full history
1 DOP to AUD stats
The performance of DOP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0250 and a 30 day low of 0.0240. This means the 30 day average was 0.0245. The change for DOP to AUD was 2.37.
The performance of DOP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0260 and a 90 day low of 0.0240. This means the 90 day average was 0.0249. The change for DOP to AUD was -3.55.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Dominican pesos to Australian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos
Change Converter source currency
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Dominican Peso
|1 AUD
|40.16450 DOP
|5 AUD
|200.82250 DOP
|10 AUD
|401.64500 DOP
|20 AUD
|803.29000 DOP
|50 AUD
|2,008.22500 DOP
|100 AUD
|4,016.45000 DOP
|250 AUD
|10,041.12500 DOP
|500 AUD
|20,082.25000 DOP
|1000 AUD
|40,164.50000 DOP
|2000 AUD
|80,329.00000 DOP
|5000 AUD
|200,822.50000 DOP
|10000 AUD
|401,645.00000 DOP