5 Danish kroner to Tunisian dinars

Convert DKK to TND at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = DT0.4492 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
DKK to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TND
1 DKK to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45430.4560
Low0.44850.4485
Average0.45110.4522
Change-0.75%-0.47%
1 DKK to TND stats

The performance of DKK to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4543 and a 30 day low of 0.4485. This means the 30 day average was 0.4511. The change for DKK to TND was -0.75.

The performance of DKK to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4560 and a 90 day low of 0.4485. This means the 90 day average was 0.4522. The change for DKK to TND was -0.47.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3910.832300.5471.61711.79590.807
1 USD0.926110.5470.77278.2711.49810.92184.077
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3850.1421.0357.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6941361.2931.94414.179109.161

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 DKK0.44915 TND
5 DKK2.24577 TND
10 DKK4.49154 TND
20 DKK8.98308 TND
50 DKK22.45770 TND
100 DKK44.91540 TND
250 DKK112.28850 TND
500 DKK224.57700 TND
1000 DKK449.15400 TND
2000 DKK898.30800 TND
5000 DKK2,245.77000 TND
10000 DKK4,491.54000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 TND2.22641 DKK
5 TND11.13205 DKK
10 TND22.26410 DKK
20 TND44.52820 DKK
50 TND111.32050 DKK
100 TND222.64100 DKK
250 TND556.60250 DKK
500 TND1,113.20500 DKK
1000 TND2,226.41000 DKK
2000 TND4,452.82000 DKK
5000 TND11,132.05000 DKK
10000 TND22,264.10000 DKK