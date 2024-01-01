100 Danish kroner to Saint Helena pounds

kr1.000 DKK = £0.1115 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:07
DKK to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SHP
1 DKK to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11270.1155
Low0.11160.1116
Average0.11200.1130
Change-0.04%-1.37%
1 DKK to SHP stats

The performance of DKK to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1127 and a 30 day low of 0.1116. This means the 30 day average was 0.1120. The change for DKK to SHP was -0.04.

The performance of DKK to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1155 and a 90 day low of 0.1116. This means the 90 day average was 0.1130. The change for DKK to SHP was -1.37.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3920.832300.2281.61711.79890.813
1 USD0.926110.5460.77277.951.49710.92284.074
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3550.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6951360.9041.94414.183109.166

How to convert Danish kroner to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Saint Helena Pound
1 DKK0.11155 SHP
5 DKK0.55773 SHP
10 DKK1.11545 SHP
20 DKK2.23090 SHP
50 DKK5.57725 SHP
100 DKK11.15450 SHP
250 DKK27.88625 SHP
500 DKK55.77250 SHP
1000 DKK111.54500 SHP
2000 DKK223.09000 SHP
5000 DKK557.72500 SHP
10000 DKK1,115.45000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Danish Krone
1 SHP8.96499 DKK
5 SHP44.82495 DKK
10 SHP89.64990 DKK
20 SHP179.29980 DKK
50 SHP448.24950 DKK
100 SHP896.49900 DKK
250 SHP2,241.24750 DKK
500 SHP4,482.49500 DKK
1000 SHP8,964.99000 DKK
2000 SHP17,929.98000 DKK
5000 SHP44,824.95000 DKK
10000 SHP89,649.90000 DKK