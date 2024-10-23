5,000 Danish kroner to Malaysian ringgits

Convert DKK to MYR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = RM0.6285 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:31
DKK to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 DKK to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63090.6784
Low0.61600.6160
Average0.62440.6414
Change0.40%-7.36%
1 DKK to MYR stats

The performance of DKK to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6309 and a 30 day low of 0.6160. This means the 30 day average was 0.6244. The change for DKK to MYR was 0.40.

The performance of DKK to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6784 and a 90 day low of 0.6160. This means the 90 day average was 0.6414. The change for DKK to MYR was -7.36.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.1861.61611.79790.802
1 USD0.926110.5460.77277.951.49710.92484.076
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3570.1421.0367.973
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6921360.8761.94314.183109.16

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 DKK0.62851 MYR
5 DKK3.14254 MYR
10 DKK6.28508 MYR
20 DKK12.57016 MYR
50 DKK31.42540 MYR
100 DKK62.85080 MYR
250 DKK157.12700 MYR
500 DKK314.25400 MYR
1000 DKK628.50800 MYR
2000 DKK1,257.01600 MYR
5000 DKK3,142.54000 MYR
10000 DKK6,285.08000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Danish Krone
1 MYR1.59107 DKK
5 MYR7.95535 DKK
10 MYR15.91070 DKK
20 MYR31.82140 DKK
50 MYR79.55350 DKK
100 MYR159.10700 DKK
250 MYR397.76750 DKK
500 MYR795.53500 DKK
1000 MYR1,591.07000 DKK
2000 MYR3,182.14000 DKK
5000 MYR7,955.35000 DKK
10000 MYR15,910.70000 DKK