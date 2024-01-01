1 Danish krone to Mauritian rupees

Convert DKK to MUR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₨6.670 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:25
DKK to MUR conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 DKK to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.89176.9219
Low6.65686.6568
Average6.79766.8252
Change-2.06%-1.98%
1 DKK to MUR stats

The performance of DKK to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.8917 and a 30 day low of 6.6568. This means the 30 day average was 6.7976. The change for DKK to MUR was -2.06.

The performance of DKK to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9219 and a 90 day low of 6.6568. This means the 90 day average was 6.8252. The change for DKK to MUR was -1.98.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritian Rupee
1 DKK6.66958 MUR
5 DKK33.34790 MUR
10 DKK66.69580 MUR
20 DKK133.39160 MUR
50 DKK333.47900 MUR
100 DKK666.95800 MUR
250 DKK1,667.39500 MUR
500 DKK3,334.79000 MUR
1000 DKK6,669.58000 MUR
2000 DKK13,339.16000 MUR
5000 DKK33,347.90000 MUR
10000 DKK66,695.80000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Danish Krone
1 MUR0.14993 DKK
5 MUR0.74967 DKK
10 MUR1.49934 DKK
20 MUR2.99868 DKK
50 MUR7.49670 DKK
100 MUR14.99340 DKK
250 MUR37.48350 DKK
500 MUR74.96700 DKK
1000 MUR149.93400 DKK
2000 MUR299.86800 DKK
5000 MUR749.67000 DKK
10000 MUR1,499.34000 DKK