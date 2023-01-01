Costa Rican colóns to CFA francs beac today

Convert CRC to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
1,162 xaf

1.00000 CRC = 1.16158 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Track the exchange rate
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / CFA Franc BEAC
1 CRC1.16158 XAF
5 CRC5.80790 XAF
10 CRC11.61580 XAF
20 CRC23.23160 XAF
50 CRC58.07900 XAF
100 CRC116.15800 XAF
250 CRC290.39500 XAF
500 CRC580.79000 XAF
1000 CRC1161.58000 XAF
2000 CRC2323.16000 XAF
5000 CRC5807.90000 XAF
10000 CRC11615.80000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Costa Rican Colón
1 XAF0.86090 CRC
5 XAF4.30450 CRC
10 XAF8.60899 CRC
20 XAF17.21798 CRC
50 XAF43.04495 CRC
100 XAF86.08990 CRC
250 XAF215.22475 CRC
500 XAF430.44950 CRC
1000 XAF860.89900 CRC
2000 XAF1721.79800 CRC
5000 XAF4304.49500 CRC
10000 XAF8608.99000 CRC