1.00000 CLP = 0.01252 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 CLP0.01252 NOK
5 CLP0.06259 NOK
10 CLP0.12519 NOK
20 CLP0.25038 NOK
50 CLP0.62594 NOK
100 CLP1.25189 NOK
250 CLP3.12972 NOK
500 CLP6.25945 NOK
1000 CLP12.51890 NOK
2000 CLP25.03780 NOK
5000 CLP62.59450 NOK
10000 CLP125.18900 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Chilean Peso
1 NOK79.87920 CLP
5 NOK399.39600 CLP
10 NOK798.79200 CLP
20 NOK1597.58400 CLP
50 NOK3993.96000 CLP
100 NOK7987.92000 CLP
250 NOK19969.80000 CLP
500 NOK39939.60000 CLP
1000 NOK79879.20000 CLP
2000 NOK159758.40000 CLP
5000 NOK399396.00000 CLP
10000 NOK798792.00000 CLP