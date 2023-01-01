1 thousand Chilean pesos to British pounds sterling

Convert CLP to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
0.91 gbp

1.00000 CLP = 0.00091 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / British Pound Sterling
1 CLP0.00091 GBP
5 CLP0.00457 GBP
10 CLP0.00915 GBP
20 CLP0.01829 GBP
50 CLP0.04573 GBP
100 CLP0.09147 GBP
250 CLP0.22867 GBP
500 CLP0.45734 GBP
1000 CLP0.91467 GBP
2000 CLP1.82934 GBP
5000 CLP4.57336 GBP
10000 CLP9.14672 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Chilean Peso
1 GBP1093.29000 CLP
5 GBP5466.45000 CLP
10 GBP10932.90000 CLP
20 GBP21865.80000 CLP
50 GBP54664.50000 CLP
100 GBP109329.00000 CLP
250 GBP273322.50000 CLP
500 GBP546645.00000 CLP
1000 GBP1093290.00000 CLP
2000 GBP2186580.00000 CLP
5000 GBP5466450.00000 CLP
10000 GBP10932900.00000 CLP