1 thousand Chilean pesos to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert CLP to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
2.09 bam

1.00000 CLP = 0.00209 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Chilean pesos to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CLP0.00209 BAM
5 CLP0.01045 BAM
10 CLP0.02091 BAM
20 CLP0.04182 BAM
50 CLP0.10455 BAM
100 CLP0.20910 BAM
250 CLP0.52274 BAM
500 CLP1.04548 BAM
1000 CLP2.09096 BAM
2000 CLP4.18192 BAM
5000 CLP10.45480 BAM
10000 CLP20.90960 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Chilean Peso
1 BAM478.24900 CLP
5 BAM2391.24500 CLP
10 BAM4782.49000 CLP
20 BAM9564.98000 CLP
50 BAM23912.45000 CLP
100 BAM47824.90000 CLP
250 BAM119562.25000 CLP
500 BAM239124.50000 CLP
1000 BAM478249.00000 CLP
2000 BAM956498.00000 CLP
5000 BAM2391245.00000 CLP
10000 BAM4782490.00000 CLP