5 Botswanan pulas to Singapore dollars

Convert BWP to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 bwp
0.49 sgd

1.00000 BWP = 0.09865 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Singapore Dollar
1 BWP0.09865 SGD
5 BWP0.49324 SGD
10 BWP0.98648 SGD
20 BWP1.97296 SGD
50 BWP4.93240 SGD
100 BWP9.86480 SGD
250 BWP24.66200 SGD
500 BWP49.32400 SGD
1000 BWP98.64800 SGD
2000 BWP197.29600 SGD
5000 BWP493.24000 SGD
10000 BWP986.48000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 SGD10.13710 BWP
5 SGD50.68550 BWP
10 SGD101.37100 BWP
20 SGD202.74200 BWP
50 SGD506.85500 BWP
100 SGD1013.71000 BWP
250 SGD2534.27500 BWP
500 SGD5068.55000 BWP
1000 SGD10137.10000 BWP
2000 SGD20274.20000 BWP
5000 SGD50685.50000 BWP
10000 SGD101371.00000 BWP