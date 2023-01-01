1 thousand Bolivian bolivianos to Russian rubles

Convert BOB to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
12,876.70 rub

1.00000 BOB = 12.87670 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.36335871814.0250.9140.793367149.44555.4911
1 CAD0.7334871638.867597.0770.6704020.581925109.61640.702
1 CLP0.001148110.0015652710.9345870.001049360.000910870.1715790.0637096
1 NGN0.001228460.001674831.0699910.001122810.0009746230.1835880.0681688

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Russian Ruble
1 BOB12.87670 RUB
5 BOB64.38350 RUB
10 BOB128.76700 RUB
20 BOB257.53400 RUB
50 BOB643.83500 RUB
100 BOB1287.67000 RUB
250 BOB3219.17500 RUB
500 BOB6438.35000 RUB
1000 BOB12876.70000 RUB
2000 BOB25753.40000 RUB
5000 BOB64383.50000 RUB
10000 BOB128767.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bolivian Boliviano
1 RUB0.07766 BOB
5 RUB0.38830 BOB
10 RUB0.77660 BOB
20 RUB1.55319 BOB
50 RUB3.88298 BOB
100 RUB7.76596 BOB
250 RUB19.41490 BOB
500 RUB38.82980 BOB
1000 RUB77.65960 BOB
2000 RUB155.31920 BOB
5000 RUB388.29800 BOB
10000 RUB776.59600 BOB