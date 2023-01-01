Bolivian bolivianos to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BOB to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 bob
1558.57 nok

1.00000 BOB = 1.55857 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87461.088190.55031.4921.671940.9657518.7439
1 GBP1.1433811.24415103.5371.705981.911721.1042221.4321
1 USD0.919050.803762183.21871.37121.536570.8873517.2263
1 INR0.01104360.009658430.012016510.01647710.01846420.01066290.207

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Norwegian Krone
1 BOB1.55857 NOK
5 BOB7.79285 NOK
10 BOB15.58570 NOK
20 BOB31.17140 NOK
50 BOB77.92850 NOK
100 BOB155.85700 NOK
250 BOB389.64250 NOK
500 BOB779.28500 NOK
1000 BOB1558.57000 NOK
2000 BOB3117.14000 NOK
5000 BOB7792.85000 NOK
10000 BOB15585.70000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bolivian Boliviano
1 NOK0.64161 BOB
5 NOK3.20806 BOB
10 NOK6.41613 BOB
20 NOK12.83226 BOB
50 NOK32.08065 BOB
100 NOK64.16130 BOB
250 NOK160.40325 BOB
500 NOK320.80650 BOB
1000 NOK641.61300 BOB
2000 NOK1283.22600 BOB
5000 NOK3208.06500 BOB
10000 NOK6416.13000 BOB