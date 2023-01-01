1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert BHD to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
10,032.30 pgk

1.00000 BHD = 10.03230 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BHD10.03230 PGK
5 BHD50.16150 PGK
10 BHD100.32300 PGK
20 BHD200.64600 PGK
50 BHD501.61500 PGK
100 BHD1003.23000 PGK
250 BHD2508.07500 PGK
500 BHD5016.15000 PGK
1000 BHD10032.30000 PGK
2000 BHD20064.60000 PGK
5000 BHD50161.50000 PGK
10000 BHD100323.00000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bahraini Dinar
1 PGK0.09968 BHD
5 PGK0.49839 BHD
10 PGK0.99678 BHD
20 PGK1.99357 BHD
50 PGK4.98392 BHD
100 PGK9.96784 BHD
250 PGK24.91960 BHD
500 PGK49.83920 BHD
1000 PGK99.67840 BHD
2000 PGK199.35680 BHD
5000 PGK498.39200 BHD
10000 PGK996.78400 BHD