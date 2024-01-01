1 Papua New Guinean kina to Bahraini dinars

Convert PGK to BHD at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = .د.ب0.09569 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PGK to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 PGK to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09650.0978
Low0.09570.0957
Average0.09610.0967
Change-0.89%-1.89%
View full history

1 PGK to BHD stats

The performance of PGK to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0965 and a 30 day low of 0.0957. This means the 30 day average was 0.0961. The change for PGK to BHD was -0.89.

The performance of PGK to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0978 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0967. The change for PGK to BHD was -1.89.

Track market ratesView PGK to BHD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7851.4921.6230.93521.403
1 GBP1.20111.296108.9951.7911.9481.12225.696
1 USD0.9260.771184.0721.3821.5030.86619.821
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bahraini Dinar
1 PGK0.09569 BHD
5 PGK0.47845 BHD
10 PGK0.95690 BHD
20 PGK1.91380 BHD
50 PGK4.78451 BHD
100 PGK9.56902 BHD
250 PGK23.92255 BHD
500 PGK47.84510 BHD
1000 PGK95.69020 BHD
2000 PGK191.38040 BHD
5000 PGK478.45100 BHD
10000 PGK956.90200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BHD10.45040 PGK
5 BHD52.25200 PGK
10 BHD104.50400 PGK
20 BHD209.00800 PGK
50 BHD522.52000 PGK
100 BHD1,045.04000 PGK
250 BHD2,612.60000 PGK
500 BHD5,225.20000 PGK
1000 BHD10,450.40000 PGK
2000 BHD20,900.80000 PGK
5000 BHD52,252.00000 PGK
10000 BHD104,504.00000 PGK